Assam: West Karbi Anglong's ‘disturbed area’ tag under AFSPA withdrawn

The government of Assam on Thursday declared that they have withdrawn the declaration ‘disturbed area’ from West Karbi Anglong district with effect from 1 October 2022, news agency ANI reported.
"A review of the law and order and security scenario in Assam in the recent past indicates that the situation has considerably improved in West Karbi Anglong district of the state ... The Governor of Assam is pleased to withdraw the declaration of 'Disturbed Area' with effect from 01.10.2022 from West Karbi Anglong," the order said.
“Whereas, a review of the law and order and security scenario in Assam in the recent past indicates that the situation has considerably improved in West Karbi Anglong district of the state"
“…in exercise of the powers conferred under Section 3 of the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act, 1958…the Governor of Assam is pleased to withdraw the declaration of -Disturbed Area w.e.f. 01.10.2022 from West Karbi Anglong district of Assam," stated the order of Assam Governor.
Eight districts where the AFSPA has been retained include Tinsukia, Dibrugarh, Charaideo, Sivasagar, Jorhat, Golaghat, Karbi Anglong and Dima Hasao. The AFSPA has also been retained in Lakhipur sub-division, of Cachar district
On 1 April this year, the Indian government completely removed AFSPA from 23 districts and partially removed from one district of Assam.
Assam was declared as disturbed area on 27 November 1990 when the entire state was brought under AFSPA. The act was extended every six months since then after a review of the situation by the state government.
AFSPA allows security forces to conduct operations anywhere and arrest anyone without any prior warrant. It also gives a certain level of immunity to the security forces in case of an operation going wrong. Civil society groups and rights activists have been demanding withdrawal of the "draconian law" from the entire North East claiming violation of human rights by the armed forces.
The cry to repeal the act gained momentum after the death of 14 civilians in firing by security forces in a botched anti-insurgency operation and retaliatory violence in Mon district of Nagaland on 4 December 2021.
