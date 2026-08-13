Assam-Arunachal border dispute explained: History, 2023 pact and why tensions persist

Fresh clashes along the Assam-Arunachal Pradesh border have once again brought attention to a dispute that has its roots in the colonial era and has remained unresolved despite several rounds of negotiations between the two northeastern states.

The latest tensions come even after Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) in 2023, which was described as a historic settlement of their decades-old boundary dispute.

While progress has been made, disagreements over land and demarcation continue in several areas.

How did the Assam-Arunachal border dispute begin? The roots of the dispute can be traced to the British administration of the region.

According to multiple reports, in 1873, the British introduced the Inner Line Regulation, which created an administrative separation between the plains and the frontier hills. The boundary was later incorporated into the administrative arrangements for what became the North-East Frontier Tracts in 1915.

Arunachal Pradesh's central grievance is that several forested foothill areas historically associated with tribal communities in the hills were brought under Assam's administration through colonial-era demarcation.

The issue became more contentious after independence. In 1951, a sub-committee headed by Assam's first Chief Minister Gopinath Bordoloi recommended changes to the administration of the foothill areas. The recommendations resulted in around 3,648 sq km being transferred to Assam, according to an Indian Express report.

Arunachal Pradesh subsequently questioned the demarcation, arguing that the boundaries had been drawn without adequate consultation with the tribal communities of the hills.

Why did the dispute continue after Arunachal became a state? Arunachal Pradesh became a Union Territory in 1972 and attained full statehood in 1987. With the creation of the state, questions surrounding the boundary with Assam became a major inter-state issue.

Arunachal Pradesh later challenged aspects of the existing boundary and sought the restoration of areas it believed had historically belonged to communities in the hill region.

The dispute has remained contentious for decades, with competing claims over land, villages and administrative jurisdiction.

Assam and Arunachal Pradesh share an approximately 804-km-long boundary. The two states have identified around 1,200 points of dispute along the border, while the issue has periodically resulted in clashes between communities living on either side.

Also Read | In Arunachal Pradesh, homegrown tea keeps the kettle on the boil

What are the 123 disputed villages? A major step in the negotiations came in 2007, when Arunachal Pradesh formally identified 123 villages as disputed.

The list subsequently became the basis for negotiations between the two states.

For years, governments on both sides attempted to find a mutually acceptable solution. However, differences over the status of the villages and surrounding land prevented a comprehensive settlement.

A renewed effort began in 2022 when Sarma and Khandu signed the Namsai Declaration.

Under the agreement, the two states agreed to examine the disputed villages through 12 regional committees representing adjoining districts.

The committees were tasked with conducting joint verification and examining the competing claims on the ground.

What did the 2023 Assam-Arunachal agreement say? The negotiations eventually resulted in a landmark MoU signed by Sarma and Khandu in New Delhi on April 20, 2023, in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

The agreement sought to settle the dispute concerning the 123 villages identified by Arunachal Pradesh in 2007. The two states agreed that there would be no fresh claims beyond those covered by the settlement.

The agreement also provided for the realignment of certain villages and land parcels, including areas such as Torajan Adi and Balisori, under an "as is, where is" arrangement.

The 2023 agreement was presented as a major breakthrough after decades of disputes and negotiations.

Why are clashes continuing despite the 2023 pact? The agreement reduced the scope of the dispute but did not immediately settle every issue on the ground.

Demarcation and boundary-pillar construction have continued in several areas. Local communities have also raised objections to aspects of the settlement, arguing that ground-level concerns were not adequately reflected in the negotiations.

The dispute has also extended beyond the villages specifically covered by the 2023 MoU.

Assam told its assembly in July 2026 that Arunachal Pradesh had allegedly encroached on more than 16,144 hectares of Assamese land, while Arunachal Pradesh has separately claimed 858.91 sq km as its own.

The dispute has occasionally turned violent. A clash in Dhemaji in June 2023, just weeks after the landmark MoU, resulted in one person being killed and another injured.

Despite the fresh tensions, both state governments have reiterated their commitment to resolving the remaining differences through dialogue.

Sarma, Khandu appeal for peace On Thursday, Sarma said most of the boundary issues had been resolved and that only 52 disputed areas remained across five sectors. He said regional committees had been reconstituted to work towards resolving the outstanding issues.

Sarma also urged Khandu to order an inquiry into the recent border incident.

Khandu welcomed Sarma's appeal for peace and said differences between the two states should be addressed through dialogue, mutual understanding and peaceful means.