Assam-Mizoram border clash: 6 police personnel killed, CRPF deployed. 5 points

Tension has continued to flare along the Assam-Mizoram border after six police personnel were killed and around 80 people injured, so far.

On Monday, stones were pelted, shots were fired, farmers’ huts were set ablaze, and government vehicles vandalised at the Mizoram and Assam border.

The clash between the two states took place after Union Home Minister Amit Shah returned from Meghalaya by completing his two-day visit to the region during the weekend where he held a closed-door meeting with chief ministers of the northeast states.

In that meeting, Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga had said border disputes in the northeast are a legacy of the colonial era and lasting peace between states is important for further development of the region.

Speaking on the border dispute with Assam at the CM's meeting, Zoramthanga said the area claimed by the latter has been used by people from Mizoram for over 100 years.

Zoramthanga further requested the Assam government to respect and honour the situation on the ground and desist from disturbing the peace.

A clipping shared by Zoramthanga on Twitter showed police trying to stop a clash among men armed with sticks.

In reply to the tweet, Assam Police said miscreants from Mizoram were indulging in stone-pelting and attacking Assam government officials stationed at Lailapur to protect Assam's land from encroachment.

Assam Chief Minister Hemant Biswa Sarma shared a clipping and said a superintendent of police from Mizoram was asking Assam's officials to withdraw from their post, failing which civilians from the neighbouring state would not stop the violence. He also sought immediate intervention of Shah and the Prime Minister's Office (PMO).

Soon after, Zoramthanga wrote to Sarma, "After a cordial meeting of CMs (chaired) by Shah, two companies of Assam Police with civilians lathi-charged and tear-gassed civilians at Vairengte Auto Rickshaw stand inside Mizoram today. They even overrun CRPF personnel/Mizoram Police."

Zoramthanga shared another video with which he wrote that an innocent couple were "manhandled and ransacked by thugs and goons" on their way back to Mizoram via Cachar in Assam. "How are you going to justify these violent acts?" he wrote.

Here are 5 points on the Assam-Mizoram border dispute

1. Assam govt urges Mizoram to work towards restoring peace

The Assam government said that in "another breach" of existing agreements and the existing status quo, Mizoram began constructing a road towards Rengti Basti in Assam, "destroying the Inner Line Reserve Forest in Lailapur area".

2. Two CRPF companies deployed at Lailapur-Vairengte disputed site between Assam, Mizoram

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has deployed two companies of CRPF (one from 119 Battalion in Assam and the other from 225 Battalion in Mizoram) at Lailapur-Vairengte disputed site between Assam and Mizoram.

3.Union Home Minister Shah speaks to CMs of Assam, Mizoram over border row; asks them to ensure peace

Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to the chief ministers of Assam and Mizoram over the ongoing border row between the two states and asked them to ensure peaceful resolution of the dispute.

During his separate telephonic conversations with Assam CM and his Mizoram counterpart, Shah asked them to maintain peace along the inter-state border where tension prevails.

The home minister asked the chief ministers to resolve the border issue mutually.

4.Mizoram sets up Boundary Commission to deal with border dispute with Assam

Last week, the Mizoram government constituted a boundary commission to deal with demarcation of the state’s border with Assam. The boundary commission will be chaired by Deputy Chief Minister Tawnluia and will have Home Minister Lalchamliana as vice chairman.

The commission will also have one member each from leading NGOs, recognised political parties, Joint Action Committee on Inner Line Reserve Forest Demand apart from three ministers, chief secretary, additional chief secretary and Director General of Police (DGP).

5.Origin of Assam-Mizoram border conflict

The Mizoram government alleged that neighbouring Assam was laying claims on its territories, which the residents of its border villages have been occupying for over 100 years.

Mizoram shares a 164.6-km-long border with Assam.

Mizoram government alleged that Assam officials encroached on its territories under the supervision of the Assam Police and the state's Forest Department during June-July despite the decision to maintain status quo in the disputed areas.

The dispute originates from a notification of 1875 that differentiated Lushai Hills from the plains of Cachar, and another of 1933 that demarcated a boundary between Lushai Hills and Manipur.

While Mizoram accepts the 509 sq mile stretch of the inner-line reserve forest notified in 1875 under the Bengal Eastern Frontier Regulation of 1873 as its actual boundary, the Assam side agrees with the constitutional map drawn in 1933.

Mizo leaders have argued in the past argueagainst the demarcation notified in 1933 because Mizo society was not consulted.

Before the incidents of Monday (July 26), similar clashes took place in October last year and in February 2018.

