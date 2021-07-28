Assam-Mizoram border clash: Bandh affects normal life in Barak Valley

After the 2007 incident, Mizoram declared that it does not accept the present boundary with Assam and that the inner line of the Inner Line Reserved Forest as described in the 1875 notification under the Bengal Eastern Frontier Regulation (BEFR) of 1873 should be the basis for delineating the border and not the 1933 boundary demarcation which Assam wants to be enforced.

