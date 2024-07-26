UNESCO adds Assam's Ahom Dynasty Moidams to World Heritage list

The mound-burial system of the Ahom dynasty in Assam—'Moidams'—was included in the UNESCO World Heritage List on Friday, making it the first cultural property from the Northeast to receive the coveted tag. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The decision was taken during the 46th session of the World Heritage Committee (WHC), which is currently being held in India.

In a post on X, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma wrote, "The Moidams make it to the UNESCO World Heritage list under the category Cultural Property- a great win for Assam...It is the first time a site from the North East has made it to the UNESCO World Heritage List under the Cultural Category and after Kaziranga and Manas National Parks, it is Assam's 3rd World Heritage Site."

Sarma further added that the Moidams of Charaideo embody the deep spiritual belief, rich civilisational heritage and architectural prowess of Assam’s Tai-Ahom community.

“Apart from the fact this announcement has been made from the soil of Bharat, it’s entry also stands out for 2 more reasons," the Assam CM wrote.

'Moidams' was submitted as India's nomination for inclusion in the UNESCO World Heritage List for the year 2023-24. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The unique burial mounds, represented by pyramid-like structures known as "Moidams", were used by the Tai-Ahom dynasty that ruled Assam for around 600 years.

According to an official release by the Ministry of Culture, the Tai-Ahom clan, migrating from China, established their capital in various parts of the Brahmaputra River Valley from the 12th to the 18th century CE. “One of the most revered sites among them was Choraideo, where the Tai-Ahoms established their first capital under Chau-lung Siu-ka-pha at the foothills of the Patkai hills. This sacred site, known as Che-rai-doi or Che-tam-doi, was consecrated with rituals that reflected the deep spiritual beliefs of the Tai-Ahoms. Over centuries, Choraideo retained its significance as a burial ground where the departed souls of the Tai-Ahom royals transcended into the afterlife."

Historical context The Tai-Ahom people believed their kings were divine, leading to the establishment of a unique funerary tradition: the construction of Moidams, or vaulted mounds, for royal burials, said a release. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“This tradition spanned 600 years, marked by the use of various materials and architectural techniques evolving over time. Initially using wood, and later stone and burnt bricks, the construction of Moidams was a meticulous process detailed in the Changrung Phukan, a canonical text of the Ahoms. Rituals accompanying royal cremations were conducted with great grandeur, reflecting the hierarchical structure of Tai-Ahom society," the Ministry of Culture further added.

(With inputs from PTI)

