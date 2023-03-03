‘Assault on Indian democratic architecture’: Rahul Gandhi rakes up Pegasus issue
An international media consortium had reported that over 300 verified Indian mobile phone numbers were on the list of potential targets for surveillance using the Pegasus spyware.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has once again raked up the Pegasus snooping issue, saying that a large number of politicians including him had the Israeli spyware software on their phones. He made these remarks during a lecture at Cambridge University.
