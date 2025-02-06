‘Assaulted for a joke’: 12 booked for assaulting comedian Pranit More over comments on actor Veer Pahariya

Police have filed a case against 10 to 12 individuals for allegedly attacking stand-up comedian Pranit More in Maharashtra's Solapur district, following their anger over his jokes about actor Veer Pahariya, PTI reported citing officials.

Pahariya, the grandson of former state chief minister Sushilkumar Shinde, starred in the recently released action drama film “Sky Force”.

After More’s show here on Sunday, 10 to 12 persons, who were upset due to his jokes aimed at Pahariya, assaulted the comedian, as per a police complaint lodged in this connection.

A statement on behalf of More has been put up on his social media account about the alleged assault on him. “...They brutally attacked him, punching and kicking him repeatedly, leaving him injured,” said the statement on his Instagram account. Following the post, the Solapur police summoned More to record his statement but he did not turn up, an official said on Wednesday.

Here's what Veer said In response, Veer wrote on his Instagram stories, “I am truly shocked and saddened by what happened to Comedian Pranit More. I want to make it absolutely clear—I had no involvement in this, and I strongly condemn any form of violence. As someone who has always taken trolling in stride, laughed along with it, and shown love even to my critics, I would never encourage or support harm towards anyone, let alone someone from the same creative fraternity.”

The police subsequently registered a case on the complaint by the owner of a restaurant where More had performed.

(With inputs from PTI)