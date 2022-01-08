Assembly Elections 2022: The Election Commission on Saturday banned physical rally and roadshows of political parties till January 15, considering the pandemic situation in the country.

Announcing the schedule for the assembly polls in five states, chief election commissioner Sushil Chandra said: “No physical rally of political parties or probably candidates or any other group related to elections shall be allowed till January 15. ECI should subsequently review the situation and issues further instructions accordingly."

The commissioner said that no roadshows, padyatras, cycle or bike rallies and processions shall be allowed. He further said situation will be reviewed and fresh instructions will be issued later.

The Commission also set out stringent Covid guidelines, restricting the number of persons allowed for door-to-door campaigns to five.

Political parties have been asked to provide masks, hand sanitisers to people attending rallies, if they are allowed, the chief election commissioner said.

The Commission has also banned victory celebrations and only two persons will be allowed to accompany the candidate to collect the winning certificate.

Elections in all five states – Goa, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Manipur and Uttar Pradesh -- will be completed in seven phases beginning from 10 February.

Uttar Pradesh will go to poll in 7 phases from 10th February to 7th March; Punjab, Uttarakhand and Goa will vote on 14th February and Manipur will vote on 27th Feb and 3 March.

Counting of votes will take place on 10th March.

