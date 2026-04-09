Kerala Assembly Election 2026: Are schools and banks open today? What is open, what is closed in Kerala on April 9?

Kerala Assembly Election 2026: More than 2.6 crore voters will head to polling stations on Thursday to determine the fate of 883 candidates contesting across 140 assembly constituencies in Kerala, as the state elects its 140-member Legislative Assembly. The election is a high-stakes contest among the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF), the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF), and the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

Voting in Kerala will take place in a single phase, starting at 7 AM, while the current Assembly’s term is set to end on May 23.

In the state, over 2.6 crore electors will ultimately decide the outcome for all 883 candidates across the 140 constituencies.

What is open, what is closed in Kerala today? Because of the elections, educational institutions are likely to remain closed on April 9, 2026. While some regions will see a complete shutdown, others may face only partial or localised closures.

In Kerala, where voting for all 140 Assembly seats will take place in a single phase, all schools and colleges, whether government, aided, or private, will be shut. Many of these institutions are being used as polling stations, leading to a full closure.

Similarly, the Union Territory of Puducherry, which is electing its 30-member Assembly, will observe a complete holiday. The closure will not be limited to educational institutions but will also include offices, businesses, and other establishments, effectively turning it into a public holiday in several areas.

Are banks open today, April 9? Banks in Kerala will remain closed on Thursday, April 9, due to the state assembly elections, as per the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) region-wise holiday calendar for the financial year 2026–27. However, banks in the rest of the country are expected to operate as usual today, according to the central bank.

Bank holiday in April April 14 marks celebrations such as Ambedkar Jayanti, Bihu, and Tamil New Year.

April 15 is observed as Bengali New Year, Bohag Bihu, and Himachal Day.

April 16 continues the festivities of Bohag Bihu.

April 20 includes occasions like Basava Jayanti and Akshaya Tritiya.

April 21 is celebrated as Garia Puja.

Kerala polls Keralam Chief Electoral Officer Rathan U Kelkar said that 1.46 lakh trained polling personnel will be dispatched to all the polling stations. He also informed that FIRs in election-related activities have been registered against 180 people, ANI reported.

"As part of the arrangements for Kerala Assembly elections, we have the total electorate of 2.71 crores, and the service voters are 53,984... We will be counting the votes in 140 strong rooms and 43 locations. We have 1.46 lakh polling personnel who have been trained and will be dispatched to all the polling stations... We have FIRs against 180 people in terms of election-related activities, and more than 1,200 police teams are very actively working in the field... We are ensuring that all the new initiatives by the Election Commission are implemented properly," he told ANI on Wednesday.

Keralam has been governed by the CPI(M)-led LDF for the past decade. In the 2021 elections, the LDF retained power with 99 seats, becoming the first incumbent government since 1977 to win consecutive terms. The UDF won 41 seats, while the NDA, led by the BJP, failed to win any seats despite an 11.4 per cent vote share.

The LDF includes parties such as Keralam Congress (M), Rashtriya Janata Dal, and the Nationalist Congress Party, while the UDF comprises Congress, Keralam Congress, and the Indian Union Muslim League. The NDA, led by the BJP, also includes regional parties such as Twenty 20, Bharath Dharma Jana Sena, and Keralam Kamaraj Congress.