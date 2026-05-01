Election Results 2026: When will counting begin in Kerala, Bengal, Assam, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry — Where to watch

The Election Commission of India will announce the results of the 2026 Assembly elections in Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, and Puducherry on May 4. The outcome is likely to be clear by Monday evening after the counting process is completed.

Date and time Date: May 4 (Monday).

Counting begins: 8:00 AM IST

How are votes counted? Vote counting in India follows a well-defined procedure supervised by the Election Commission. The process starts with postal ballots, which are cast by groups such as service voters, election staff, and persons with disabilities. These are counted first and officially recorded.

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After that, counting of votes stored in Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) begins, usually about 30 minutes later. EVMs display the total votes received by each candidate when the result button is pressed in the presence of officials and representatives of political parties.

Where to check results Official results can be followed on the Election Commission’s website (eci.gov.in), while detailed coverage and analysis are also available on platforms like LiveMint.

What's the latest in West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Assam, Kerala, and Puducherry? A fresh exit poll released on Thursday projected a strong performance by the Bharatiya Janata Party in West Bengal and Assam, while indicating that the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam is likely to return to power in Tamil Nadu.

The Today's Chanakya survey also suggested a close contest in Kerala, estimating around 69 seats for the Congress-led UDF and 64 for the ruling LDF, with a margin of error of nine seats.

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Bengal: EC likely to reduce number of counting centres again The Election Commission is likely to reduce the number of counting centres for the West Bengal Assembly polls to 77 from 87 earlier, even as questions were raised by the ruling Trinamool Congress over the move just days ahead of counting, an official said on Thursday, as reported by PTI.

The authorities did not reveal the reason for the move.

Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of West Bengal, Manoj Kumar Agarwal, said the number of counting centres was earlier brought down from 108 to 87 about two weeks ago for the 294 Assembly constituencies in the state.

Also Read | ECI issues clarification after TMC leaders protest outside EVM strong room

"The number of counting centres can be reduced further from 77 if required. All counting centres will be under CCTV surveillance," Agarwal said.

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West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, however, asserted that her party would win more than 226 seats and alleged that the exit poll projections were aired at the "instruction of the BJP" to demoralise TMC workers.

Tamil Nadu polls: Anbumani asks party cadres to be more vigilant during vote counting PMK leader Dr Anbumani Ramadoss on Friday urged the party workers to be more vigilant and coordinated during the counting of votes for the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections held on April 23.

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"Of the two phases we have travelled so far -- the election campaigning and the voting -- the third phase, the counting of votes scheduled for May 4, is undoubtedly the most crucial," the former union minister said in a statement.

Today's Chanakya predicted that the DMK would return to power in Tamil Nadu but actor-turned-politician Vijay's TVK would have a stunning poll debut, beating AIADMK, to the second spot.

It predicted that the DMK plus would get 125 seats, TVK 63 seats and AIADMK 45 seats with a margin of error of 11 seats. Tamil Nadu has a total of 234 seats with the magic mark being 118.

Shashi Tharoor says ‘confident’ we are going to win Kerala Shashi Tharoor on Thursday expressed confidence that the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) will secure victory in Kerala, predicting the alliance will win more than 75 of the 140 assembly seats.

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Tharoor, a Kerala native, said he was not surprised by the exit poll projections, many of which indicate a win for the UDF, which has been out of power in the state for the past decade.

In Kerala, Today's Chanakya predicted a close contest, forecasting 69 seats (plus/minus nine seats) for the UDF, 64 seats (plus/minus nine seats) for the LDF and 7 seats (plus/minus four) for the BJP. Kerala assembly has 140 seats with the magic mark being 71.

Assam, Puducherry Several exit polls on Wednesday predicted a thumping victory for the BJP in Assam and a clear edge for the party over the ruling TMC in West Bengal, while projecting a return of the DMK government in Tamil Nadu and a comeback by the Congress-led UDF in Kerala after 10 years.

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Of the two phases we have travelled so far -- the election campaigning and the voting -- the third phase, the counting of votes scheduled for May 4, is undoubtedly the most crucial.

On April 9, Assam, Kerala and Puducherry went to polls. Tamil Nadu went to polls on April 23.

While the BJP is seeking to retain power in Assam and Puducherry, where it is in an alliance government with All India N R Congress, the Congress is looking to wrest power from its rival in both these places.

About the Author Mausam Jha Mausam Jha is a journalist who focuses on world affairs and politics. She provides clear, informative reporting with a good understanding of both glob...Read More ✕ Mausam Jha Mausam Jha is a journalist who focuses on world affairs and politics. She provides clear, informative reporting with a good understanding of both global events and their local impact.



Her clear, accessible reporting on political and international issues makes her a trusted source of news and analysis.



For the past three years, Mausam has worked with Mint, covering national politics, IR—including elections—and global affairs.

Before joining her current role, she gained experience working with The Statesman, ANI, and Financial Express, where she honed her skills in political and international news.



She has consistently tracked key electoral battles, including US elections, Japan elections, policy debates, and strategic affairs, explaining how global currents, from great power competition to regional conflicts



Beyond journalism, Mausam has a deep engagement with international relations, diplomacy, war studies, terrorism, political history, and political theory. She is particularly interested in the intersection of statecraft and society on how governance, ideology, and institutions shape lived realities, and how politics shape today's world order.



An avid reader of classical literature and political thought, she constantly explores the connections between historical ideas and contemporary policy challenges.