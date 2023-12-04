Assembly election results indicate BJP will return to power at Centre in 2024: Rajnath Singh
It seems that the country has made up its mind to ensure that BJP forms its government, winning the 2024 Lok Sabha elections with a clear majority, says Rajnath Singh
After the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won assembly elections in three states, Union defence minister Rajnath Singh on Monday said the results indicate that the BJP will return to power at the Centre with a clear majority in 2024.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message