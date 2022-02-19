The third phase of Assembly elections 2022 are slated to begin tomorrow, 20 February. Uttar Pradesh will vote for the third phase and Punjab will vote for a single phase elections to elect a new Assembly.

UP, Punjab along with neighbouring areas have declared ‘Dry Day’ from 18 February 6pm till 20 February when voting concludes following the Model Code of Conduct during an election.

Indian National Congress (INC) is the ruling party in Punjab, with Charanjit Singh Channi, a Dalit Politician, as their Chief Minister. Punjab will vote for 117 Vidhan Sabha seats on 20 February. The earlier decided date was 14 February which was then rescheduled following a sudden surge of Covid-19 cases in the state.

Uttar Pradesh, a total of 59 out of 403 assembly constituencies across 16 districts will go to the polls on 20 February. The districts going to the polls in the third phase in UP are Hathras, Kanshiram Nagar (Kasganj), Etah, Mainpuri, Firozabad, Farrukhabad, Kannauj, Etawah, Auraiya, Kanpur Dehat, Kanpur Nagar, Jalaun, Hamirpur, Mahoba, Jhansi and Lalitpur. Bharatiya janata Party (BJP) is the ruling party in Uttar Pradesh will Yogi Adityanath as the chief minister.

Read below to check details

Dry days in Chandigarh, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab

-The authorities in the three constituencies declared that sale of liquor will be banned for a 48-hour period. The sale will resume once the voting process concludes

-This decision was taken in accordance with the Model Code of Conduct to be followed (MCC) during an election as directed by the Election Commission of India (ECI)

-The 48-hour ban on alcohol sale will begin from 5 pm on Friday and will continue till 6 pm on Sunday

-The Union Territory Chandigarh had on Friday declared ‘Dry Day’ from 6 pm of 18 February till the conclusion of Assembly elections in Punjab on 20 February

-The Madhya Pradesh state commercial taxes department had on 9 February declared that sale of liquor would be banned in districts adjoining Uttar Pradeh for a period of 48 hours in the seven phase Assembly elections slated to be held in UP

-Deputy Commissioner of Ludhiana Varinder Kumar Sharma also declared that Ludhiana would observe ‘dry day’ from 6pm on 18 February till voting concludes on 20 February in Punjab.

