Uttar Pradesh, a total of 59 out of 403 assembly constituencies across 16 districts will go to the polls on 20 February. The districts going to the polls in the third phase in UP are Hathras, Kanshiram Nagar (Kasganj), Etah, Mainpuri, Firozabad, Farrukhabad, Kannauj, Etawah, Auraiya, Kanpur Dehat, Kanpur Nagar, Jalaun, Hamirpur, Mahoba, Jhansi and Lalitpur. Bharatiya janata Party (BJP) is the ruling party in Uttar Pradesh will Yogi Adityanath as the chief minister.