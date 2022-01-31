The Election Commission of India (ECI) has decided to extend the ban on political rallies and roadshows for the upcoming assembly elections till 11 February.

“Chief Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra along with Election Commissioners Rajiv Kumar and Anup Chandra Pandey today held another comprehensive review of the present situation of Coxid-19 infection, particularly in the states of Goa, Manipur, Punjab, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh," read a statement released by the ECI on Monday.

It said that the chief secretaries informed the commission of the declining Covid-19 cases and the positivity rate.

“The state officers, however, said that covid protocol precautions need to be continued to be observed so that no undue spurt takes place due to intense public contact because of heightened political activity," read the statement.

“The chief election commissioner also emphasised that while deliberating on relaxation of restrictions for physical rallies, indoor/outdoor meetings, door to door campaigning practicality of implementation of orders by field level functionaries should be ensured," it added.

In view of this, the commission said that no roadshows, padyatras, cycle/bike/vehicle rallies and processions shall be allowed till 11 February.

However, the election body has granted permission for physical public meetings of political parties in designated open spaces with a maximum of 1,000 persons or 50% of the capacity or the prescribed limit set by SDMA, whichever is lesser, from 1 February for all phases.

The commission has also enhanced the limit for door-to-door campaigns to 20 persons.

Earlier, the cap for public meetings was 500 persons and for the door-to-door campaign, it was 10 persons, excluding security personnel. Video vans for publicity were permitted at designated open spaces in compliance with Covid-19 protocols.

In addition to this, political parties can also hold indoor meetings with a maximum of 500 persons (instead of the existing 300 persons) or 50% of the capacity of the hall.

“Contesting candidates shall ensure the compliance of Covid appropriate behaviour & guidelines and Model Code of Conduct at all occasions during the activities connected with elections," read the statement.

Announcing the dates for elections in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa, Punjab and Manipur on 8 January, the poll panel had announced a ban on physical rallies, roadshows and bike rallies and similar campaign events till 15 January.

On 15 January, the commission extended the ban until 22 January.

Elections in Goa, Punjab, Manipur, Uttarakhand, and Uttar Pradesh will be held in seven phases from 10 February.

