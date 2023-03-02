Counting starts in Tripura, Meghalaya, Nagaland: What’s at stake?
Here are the key things about the assembly elections 2023 in Tripura, Meghalaya and Nagaland.
After months of intense campaigning, the counting of votes for the assembly elections in Tripura, Meghalaya and Nagaland began on March 2. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was hoping to deepen its roots in Tripura, which was predicted by most exit polls to be their victory, after capturing the Left bastion in 2018.
