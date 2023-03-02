Counting starts in Tripura, Meghalaya, Nagaland: What’s at stake?

X-Factor: TIPRA Motha

In the battle among national parties, Pradyot Debbarma-led TIPRA Motha has emerged as an X-factor in Tripura. The sway of its founder, a scion of erstwhile royalty, among a big section of the tribal population has disturbed conventional calculations. This is significant as the BJP and its ally Indigenous Peoples Front of Tripura (IPFT) had done well in the tribal region in 2018.