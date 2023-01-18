Three northeastern states Tripura, Nagaland & Meghalaya will go into the polls next month. As per the election commission, voting for assembly elections in Tripura will be held on February 16. In Nagaland & Meghalaya, voting will be conducted on February 27. Assembly election results for all three states will be declared on March 2. The three state assemblies have a strength of 60 members each.

