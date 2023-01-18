Assembly elections 2023: Tripura, Nagaland & Meghalaya to go into polls in Feb, results on 2 March2 min read . 03:32 PM IST
- Voting for Assembly elections in Tripura to be held on February 16 & in Nagaland & Meghalaya on February 27
Three northeastern states Tripura, Nagaland & Meghalaya will go into the polls next month. As per the election commission, voting for assembly elections in Tripura will be held on February 16. In Nagaland & Meghalaya, voting will be conducted on February 27. Assembly election results for all three states will be declared on March 2. The three state assemblies have a strength of 60 members each.
Chief election commissioner Rajiv Kumar, during CEC's first press meeting of the year, said election dates have been fixed keeping in mind the exam season.
"Voting for Assembly elections in Tripura will be held in a single phase on February 16 and in Nagaland and Meghalaya on February 27. The results will be declared on March 2," Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said during a press conference.
While the term of the Nagaland Assembly ends on March 12, the terms of the Meghalaya and Tripura assemblies end on March 15 and March 22 respectively. A total of 9,125 polling stations will be there in the three states, which will be 634 more than in 2018.
In Tripura, the date of the issue of gazette notification is January 21 and the last date for filing nominations is January 30. The last date for the withdrawal of candidatures is on February 2. In Meghalaya and Nagaland, the gazette notification will be issued on January 31. The date for filing nominations is February 7.
Detailing the number of voters in the poll-bound states, Kumar said, "There are more than 62.8 lakh electors combined in Nagaland, Meghalaya & Tripura including - 31.47 lakh female electors, 97,000 80 voters, and 31,700 PwD voters. Over 1.76 lakh first-time voters to participate in the elections in 3 states."
He also informed that there will be some polling stations managed completely by PwDs and women staff. Women will be in command in 376 PS across Nagaland, Meghalaya and Tripura.
Women's participation in the voting process has always been high in all these three states.
The CEC said that the officials from the Commission recently visited the three states and met the officials regarding the poll preparations and directed them to resort to "zero tolerance" for any kind of violence during the elections.
(With inputs from agencies)
