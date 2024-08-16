The Election Commission of India announced the schedule for assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir, set to be held after a decade-long gap.

The Election Commission announced on Tuesday, August 16, that the 2024 assembly polls will be held in three phases in Jammu and Kashmir. The first phase of voting will be conducted on September 18, followed by the second phase on September 25 and the third phase on October 1. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Jammu and Kashmir has 87.09 lakh voters, including 42.6 lakh women, across 90 constituencies, according to the Election Commission.

Get Quick Cash in Minutes! Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest Rates Instant Apply CEC Rajiv Kumar said elections will be held in Jammu and Kashmir after a long time. He added that the Commission will ensure due security for all candidates in Jammu and Kashmir as requested by political parties. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to the timeline shared by the poll body, a gazette notification will be issued on September 9. The last date for making nominations for Phase I is August 27, while the last date for withdrawing candidatures is August 30. Polling for Phase I will be held on September 18.

The last date for making nominations for Phase II is September 5, while the last date for withdrawing candidatures is September 9. Polling for Phase I will be held on September 25. The last date for making nominations for Phase II is September 12, while the last date for withdrawing candidatures is September 17. Polling for Phase I will be held on October 1.

Last assembly election was held in 2014 In December last year, the Supreme Court directed the central government to conclude the election process in the Union territory by September 30, 2024. Jammu and Kashmir will witness elections after a gap of ten years, as the last assembly elections were held in 2014. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The PDP-BJP coalition government fell in June 2018 when the latter withdrew support for the then-Chief Minister, Mehbooba Mufti. Recently, a poll body delegation led by Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar reviewed the poll preparations in J&K. During a press conference in Jammu, Kumar emphasised that the commission is committed to holding elections there “at the earliest."