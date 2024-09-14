Assembly Elections 2024: From Jammu Kashmir’s Doda to Haryana-what PM Modi’s schedule looks like

With Assembly Elections knocking at the door, PM Modi's visit to Doda marks a significant moment not seen in 42 years. Modi is also scheduled to visit Haryana to address his supporters there.

Written By Sudeshna Ghoshal
Updated14 Sep 2024, 07:58 AM IST
Assembly Elections 2024: From Jammu Kashmir's Doda to Haryana-what PM Modi's schedule looks like
Assembly Elections 2024: From Jammu Kashmir’s Doda to Haryana-what PM Modi’s schedule looks like(HT_PRINT)

With Assembly Elections scheduled for Jammu and Kashmir in three phases beginning from September 18, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be addressing a mega rally at the Doda district, on Saturday. He is also scheduled to visit Kurukshetra, Haryana, to meet his supporters there.

PM Modi's visit to Doda

Narendra Modi's visit on Saturday will mark the first time in 42 years that a prime minister visits Doda, reported ANI. The last prime ministerial visit was in 1982, said G Kishan Reddy, Union Coal and Mines Minister and BJP's election in-charge for Jammu & Kashmir.

To ensure a secure and smooth election rally at the stadium in Doda town, multi-tier security has been set up across the twin districts of Doda and Kishtwar, particularly around the event location.

Also Read | AAP releases fifth list of 9 candidates for Haryana Assembly elections

For the 2024 Assembly Elections, the BJP is competing for all 43 seats in the Jammu division.

The J-K Assembly elections will be conducted in three phases on September 18, September 25, and October 1, with the vote counting scheduled for October 8. This will be the first Assembly election in J&K in a decade and the first since the abrogation of Articles 370 and 35A.

Also Read | Engineer Rashid: ’Our voices won’t be silenced, not by Modi or Shah’

During the 2014 Assembly elections, PM Modi addressed a BJP rally in Kishtwar. Since then, residents of Doda have been eagerly anticipating his visit, according to a local leader.

Narendra Modi to address Kurukshetra rally

With the BJP aiming for a third term in Haryana, Narendra Modi will also be visiting Kurukshetra today for his first rally for the Haryana Assembly Elections.

Strict security measures have been implemented around the venue for Modi's rally, with senior police officers visiting the site on Friday to review the security arrangements, reported PTI.

Also Read | Haryana News: Congress announces 40 candidates for assembly polls

Haryana will witness the Assembly Elections on October 5, with vote counting set for October 8, 2024.

On Friday, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini urged the public to attend the rally in large numbers, and emphasized that the "lotus" will bloom for a third time in the state, mentioned a PTI report.

 

 

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:14 Sep 2024, 07:58 AM IST
Business NewsNewsIndiaAssembly Elections 2024: From Jammu Kashmir’s Doda to Haryana-what PM Modi’s schedule looks like

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    153.40
    03:59 PM | 13 SEP 2024
    1.65 (1.09%)

    Bank Of Baroda

    239.30
    03:49 PM | 13 SEP 2024
    2.1 (0.89%)

    Bandhan Bank

    207.05
    03:57 PM | 13 SEP 2024
    10 (5.07%)

    Zee Entertainment Enterprises

    135.95
    03:59 PM | 13 SEP 2024
    1.2 (0.89%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Linde India

    8,205.20
    03:29 PM | 13 SEP 2024
    623.3 (8.22%)

    IDBI Bank

    94.94
    03:53 PM | 13 SEP 2024
    7 (7.96%)

    IIFL Finance

    523.65
    03:29 PM | 13 SEP 2024
    38.4 (7.91%)

    Home First Finance Company India

    1,203.70
    03:43 PM | 13 SEP 2024
    76.3 (6.77%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      72,200.000.00
      Chennai
      72,220.000.00
      Delhi
      72,890.000.00
      Kolkata
      74,510.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.98/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

        Yes, Continue