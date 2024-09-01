Assembly Elections 2024: Why did EC change polling schedule in Haryana? Explained

The Election Commission of India announced on Saturday that the date of voting for the Haryana Assembly Election was changed from October 1 to October 5. The poll body also changed the date for counting votes in Jammu and Kashmir, and Haryana to October 8 from October 4 earlier. The results of the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Election and Haryana Assembly Election will now be announced on October 8.

Why did EC change the voting and counting dates in Haryana?

1. Asoj Amavasya festival: The decision was taken to honour both the voting rights and the traditions of the Bishnoi community, which has upheld a centuries-old practice of participating in the Asoj Amavasya festival celebration in remembrance of Guru Jambheshwar, the Election Commission said, as per news agency ANI.

The Election Commission of India said that this year, the Asoj Amavasya festival will take place on October 2 and thousands of Bishnoi families residing in Sirsa, Fatehabad and Hisar would be travelling to Rajasthan on poll day, denying them their voting rights.

In a press release on Saturday, the Election Commission said, “...representations have been received from National Political Parties, State Political Party and All India Bishnoi Mahasabha regarding mass movement of people of Bishnoi community of Haryana to Rajasthan to participate in centuries-old Asoj Amavasya festival celebration.”

"It may deny voting rights to large number of people and may lead to reduce voters’ participation in general election to legislative assembly of Haryana," the Election Commission said.

2. Resolves concerns of a six-day holiday: In its statement, the Election Commission also mentioned that the revised polling date would also resolve any concerns of a six-day holiday by taking a one-day leave on September 30, 2024, news agency ANI reported.

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini welcomes the Election Commission's decision and informed, “Our State President Mohanlal Kaushik wrote to the EC regarding a problem that there are consecutive holidays on September 29, 30 and October 1, 2.”

“We expressed concern that this might affect the voting percentage. People might go on holidays or vacations. Other parties also expressed concern over this... I want to thank the Election Commission they considered this...," Saini said on Saturday.

