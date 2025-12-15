Assembly Elections 2026: BJP appoints Piyush Goyal as Tamil Nadu in-charge, Baijayant Panda for Assam

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday appointed incharges and co-incharges for upcoming assembly elections in different states.

Union Minister Piyush Goyal appointed has as BJP election incharge for the forthcoming elections in Tamil Nadu. Minister of state for Law and Justice Arjun Ram Meghwal and Minister of state for Civil Aviation Murlidhar Mohol will be his co-incharges, the saffron party said.

Elections in Assam and Tamil Nadu and Assam are scheduled in 2026.

BJP inroads in Tamil Nadu The BJP has been trying to make inroads in Tamil Nadu for quite some time. The saffron party won 4 seats in 2021 assembly polls.

The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) won the election in 2021, ending the decade-long reign of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK). The DMK's leader MK Stalin became the eighth Chief Minister replacing Edappadi K Palaniswami of the AIADMK.

Panda is Assam election incharge Baijayant Panda has been appointed as BJP election incharge for the forthcoming elections in Assam. Sunil Kumar Sharma and Darshana Ben Jardosh to be the co-incharges, the party said.

Panda is national vice president, BJP. Sharma is a BJP MLA and leader of opposition in Jammu and Kashmir assembly, Jardosh is a former Union Minister.

In 2021, the assembly election in Assam saw the incumbent BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) retaining power with 75 seats. It was for the first time a non-Congress alliance won consecutive terms in the state. The Mahajot led by INC won 50 seats, increasing its tally from 26 in 2016.