Assembly Elections 2026: Over ₹1,400 crore worth of liquor, freebies, drugs, cash, ‘precious metal’ seized

More than ₹1,400 crore worth of "illicit inducements" were seized during the Assembly elections across five states/UT -- Puducherry, Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal, the Election Commission said on Thursday.

The "illicit inducements" included cash worth ₹154.89 crore, 69.8 lakh litres of liquor worth ₹183.3 crore, drugs worth ₹337.8 crore, "precious metal" worth ₹250 crore and freebies worth ₹518 crore, the Election Commission revealed.

This was the total amount of seizures up to 6 May 2026, the poll body added.

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People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 What was the total value of illicit inducements seized during the 2026 Assembly elections? ⌵ Over ₹1,400 crore worth of illicit inducements were seized during the Assembly elections across five states/UT. This included cash, liquor, drugs, precious metal, and freebies. 2 How did the seizure amounts in the 2026 Assembly elections compare to the 2021 General Elections? ⌵ The seizures in the 2026 Assembly elections showed a 40.14% increase compared to the 2021 General Elections in the same states/UT. The total seizure in 2021 was ₹1,029.93 crore. 3 Which states saw the highest increase in seizures during the 2026 Assembly elections? ⌵ West Bengal saw the highest increase in seizures at 68.92%, and Tamil Nadu saw an increase of 48.40% in 2026 compared to the 2021 elections. 4 How were the seizures facilitated during the 2026 Assembly elections? ⌵ The Election Commission utilized the IT platform Election Seizure Management System (ESMS). This system enhanced inter-agency coordination and streamlined communication for sharing actionable input. 5 What types of illicit inducements were seized during the 2026 Assembly elections? ⌵ The seized illicit inducements included cash ( ₹154.89 crore), liquor (69.8 lakh litres worth ₹183.3 crore), drugs ( ₹337.8 crore), precious metal ( ₹250 crore), and freebies ( ₹518 crore).

The EC has revealed details of seizures worth ₹1,400 crore during the Assembly elections 2026: 69.8 lakh litres of liquor and freebies were seized.

"The figures represent a 40.14% increase in seizures as compared to the 2021 General Elections in these States/UT, when the seizures had amounted to Rs. 1,029.93 crores," the Election Commission said in a statement.

It added, “West Bengal saw the highest increase in the seizures of 68.92%, and Tamil Nadu saw an increase in seizures of 48.40% in 2026 compared to the corresponding figures during the LA elections of 2021.”

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The Election Commission said the seizures were facilitated by the IT platform Election Seizure Management System (ESMS), which enhanced inter-agency coordination and streamlined communication for sharing actionable input.

Assembly election results overview 2026 The Assembly elections in Assam, Kerala and Puducherry were held on 9 April. Voting in Tamil Nadu was held on 23 April, and in West Bengal in two phases — on 23 April and 29 April. The results for all five Assembly elections were declared on 4 May.

In the Tamil Nadu Assembly election, actor-turned-politician Joseph Vijay's TVK won 108 seats, the DMK 59, AIADMK 47, Congress 5, PMK 4, IUML 2, CPI 2, CPI-M 2, and the VCK 2. The BJP, DMDK and AMMK got one seat each.

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In Puducherry, the All India NR Congress emerged victorious in 12 out of the 16 seats it contested, and the BJP won four of the 10 seats it contested. The AIADMK and Latchia Jananayaga Katchi (LJK), other NDA constituents, emerged successful from one seat each and the combine has 18 seats in the 30-member House, two more than the magic number of 16 required to form the government.

On the other hand, the INDIA bloc has garnered six seats--DMK five and one for the Congress. Most of its candidates, including sitting MP and former Chief Minister Ve Vaithilingam, bit the dust in the hustings. Vaithinlingam was defeated by Rangasamy on his turf, Thattanchavady.

West Bengal saw a massive defeat of the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) led by Mamata Banerjee. The BJP surged to 207 seats, relegating the TMC to just 80, marking a seismic shift in Bengal's political landscape.

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In Assam, while the BJP won 82 seats, its allies -- the Bodo Peoples' Front (BPF) and the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) – secured 10 seats each in the 126-member assembly.

In Kerala, the Congress-led United Democratic Front secured a decisive victory, winning 102 seats in the 140-member House, while the Left Democratic Front won 35 seats. The BJP also won three seats.

About the Author Akriti Anand Akriti Anand is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint. She is a digital journalist with more than six years in the news industry. In her curren...Read More ✕ Akriti Anand



In her current role, she covers both national and international politics, and also keeps a close watch on the latest trends in science and space exploration.



Akriti joined the LiveMint team in October 2023. Before this, she built a strong career at other major media houses. She worked as a senior sub-editor at India Today. Later, she moved to CNBCTV-18. There, she covered high-pressure topics like breaking news and major elections. She spent much of her time analysing Parliament bills and complex political debates. She is also a skilled editor who knows how to polish a story for a digital audience.



One of her career highlights happened at CNBCTV-18. She made her first television debut during the Chandrayaan-3 mission. She also provided special on-air coverage for the Karnataka Elections.



When she is not busy with breaking news, Akriti loves to write explainers and interview experts on a wide range of issues. She also enjoys making complex space missions easy for everyone to understand.



Her education helps her tackle these diverse subjects. She holds a BA in English Literature, a Postgraduate Diploma in Mass Communication, and a Master’s degree in Development Studies. She is currently expanding her knowledge in climate journalism.



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Email: akriti.anand@htdigital.in Akriti Anand is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint. She is a digital journalist with more than six years in the news industry.In her current role, she covers both national and international politics, and also keeps a close watch on the latest trends in science and space exploration.Akriti joined the LiveMint team in October 2023. Before this, she built a strong career at other major media houses. She worked as a senior sub-editor at India Today. Later, she moved to CNBCTV-18. There, she covered high-pressure topics like breaking news and major elections. She spent much of her time analysing Parliament bills and complex political debates. She is also a skilled editor who knows how to polish a story for a digital audience.One of her career highlights happened at CNBCTV-18. She made her first television debut during the Chandrayaan-3 mission. She also provided special on-air coverage for the Karnataka Elections.When she is not busy with breaking news, Akriti loves to write explainers and interview experts on a wide range of issues. She also enjoys making complex space missions easy for everyone to understand.Her education helps her tackle these diverse subjects. She holds a BA in English Literature, a Postgraduate Diploma in Mass Communication, and a Master’s degree in Development Studies. She is currently expanding her knowledge in climate journalism.Connect with Akriti hereLinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/akriti-anand-868285199 Twitter/X: https://x.com/AkritiAnand7 Email: akriti.anand@htdigital.in