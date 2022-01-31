OPEN APP
Assembly elections: Election Commission to review ban on physical rallies today. See details

 1 min read . Updated: 31 Jan 2022, 09:15 AM IST Livemint

  • Ahead of assembly elections 2022, the Election Commission will the ban on physical rallies, roadshows today
  • Amid a surge in Covid-19 cases, the Election Commission of India on January 22 extended the ban on physical rallies and roadshows till January 31

In view of the concerns over Covid-19 cases, the Election Commission of India will hold a virtual review meeting today to assess the situation on when the ban on physical political rallies and roadshows for the upcoming Assembly Elections comes to an end. 

Chief Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra will meet Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan today. The ECI will also meet with Health Secretaries and Chief Secretaries of poll-bound states virtually.

Amid a surge in COVID-19 cases, the Election Commission of India on January 22 extended the ban on physical rallies and roadshows till January 31.

The Election commission had put a ban on election rallies and roadshows until January 15 first and later extended till January 22.

The poll body had on January 22 gave relaxation for physical public meetings of political parties or contesting candidates for Phase 1 allowed from January 28 and for Phase 2 from February 1.

As on date, the limit of five persons for door to door campaign is 10 persons, excluding security personnel and video vans for publicity permitted at designated open spaces with COVID restrictions.

Assembly elections in five states will be held between February 10 and March 7, the Election Commission of India informed earlier this month, as it announced the poll schedule for the states of Goa, Manipur, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand. The counting of votes will be done on March 10.

