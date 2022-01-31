1 min read.Updated: 31 Jan 2022, 09:15 AM ISTLivemint
Ahead of assembly elections 2022, the Election Commission will the ban on physical rallies, roadshows today
Amid a surge in Covid-19 cases, the Election Commission of India on January 22 extended the ban on physical rallies and roadshows till January 31
Listen to this article
In view of the concerns over Covid-19 cases, the Election Commission of India will hold a virtual review meeting today to assess the situation on when the ban on physical political rallies and roadshows for the upcoming Assembly Elections comes to an end.
Chief Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra will meet Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan today. The ECI will also meet with Health Secretaries and Chief Secretaries of poll-bound states virtually.
Assembly elections in five states will be held between February 10 and March 7, the Election Commission of India informed earlier this month, as it announced the poll schedule for the states of Goa, Manipur, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand. The counting of votes will be done on March 10.
Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint.
Download
our App Now!!