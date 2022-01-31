This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Ahead of assembly elections 2022, the Election Commission will the ban on physical rallies, roadshows today
Amid a surge in Covid-19 cases, the Election Commission of India on January 22 extended the ban on physical rallies and roadshows till January 31
In view of the concerns over Covid-19 cases, the Election Commission of India will hold a virtual review meeting today to assess the situation on when the ban on physical political rallies and roadshows for the upcoming Assembly Elections comes to an end.
Chief Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra will meet Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan today. The ECI will also meet with Health Secretaries and Chief Secretaries of poll-bound states virtually.
As on date, the limit of five persons for door to door campaign is 10 persons, excluding security personnel and video vans for publicity permitted at designated open spaces with COVID restrictions.
Assembly elections in five states will be held between February 10 and March 7, the Election Commission of India informed earlier this month, as it announced the poll schedule for the states of Goa, Manipur, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand. The counting of votes will be done on March 10.
