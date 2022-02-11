Ahead of Assembly elections 2022, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing a public rally in Almora Friday said that the development of Uttarakhand is among the top priorities of double engine government, adding that “infrastructure development in Uttarakhand's border villages is BJP's priority."

He further said, “I recognise the power, good intentions, sincerity of people of Uttarakhand. In this Union Budget, we've proposed 'Parvatmala Scheme' to build ropeways for hilly areas. We'll build modern roadways and transport infrastructure in the state."

The Prime Minister highlighted that this “decade belongs to Uttarakhand, don't let this opportunity pass. Recently, projects worth ₹17,000 crores were inaugurated in the state. The Char Dham all-weather road will benefit Tanakpur-Pithoragarh section."

Sharpening attack on Congress, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that while the BJP government works with the motto of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas and Sabka Prayas', the Opposition parties believe in the principle of 'divide everyone, loot together'.

Addressing a Vijay Sankalp Sabha' at "Simkeni Maidan" in Almora, PM Modi asserted that the voters always support parties who have good intentions to carry on the developmental works and welfare of the people.

"After first phase of polling in the Uttar Pradesh elections yesterday, it's clear that the BJP will win with record mandate. More than us, people in this election are determined to make the BJP win the polls. Voters never leave those who have good intentions," he said.

Prime Minister further slammed the previous government for ignoring border villages, tehsils, districts of Uttarakhand.

"In the earlier governments, the border villages, tehsils, districts of Uttarakhand were ignored. The BJP government has made a plan for the development of the border area. For these border areas, we have made a 'Vibrant Village' scheme," he said. He said that this decade belongs to Uttarakhand and urged people to not let the opportunity slip by.

Polling for the 70-member Uttarakhand assembly will take place on 14 February and counting on March 10.

