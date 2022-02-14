1 min read.Updated: 14 Feb 2022, 10:11 AM ISTLivemint
As the Assembly elections commences in Goa, Uttarakhand and parts of Uttar Pradesh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday shared a message for the voters
Listen to this article
As the Assembly elections in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Goa commences, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday urged voters to vote in record numbers and strengthen the festival of democracy.
PM Modi took to Twitter to share his message for the eligible voters Polling will be held across Uttarakhand, Goa and in parts of Uttar Pradesh. I call upon all those whose are eligible to vote today to do so in record numbers and strengthen the festival of democracy.
This come just a few minutes ahead of the commencement of Assembly elections in Goa, Uttarakhand and parts of Uttar Pradesh
उत्तर प्रदेश विधानसभा चुनाव के दूसरे दौर के साथ ही आज उत्तराखंड और गोवा की सभी विधानसभा सीटों के लिए वोटिंग है। सभी मतदाताओं से मेरी विनती है कि वे लोकतंत्र के इस पावन उत्सव के भागीदार बनें और मतदान का नया रिकॉर्ड बनाएं। याद रखें- पहले मतदान, फिर अन्य कोई काम!
Meanwhile, on Sunday BJP leader and Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday shared Bharatiya Janata Party's vision of a "new Punjab" based on eleven pillars including a drug and mafia free state.
Addressing a public rally here, Shah said that the BJP and the NDA government have resolved to create a new Punjab based on 11 pillars and listed them as, "Peace and brotherhood. Mafia-free Punjab. Drug-free Punjab. Employment for all. Prosperous farmer. Free from sickness, healthy Punjab. Right to education for all. Promotion of industrialization. Boost in infrastructure. Strong and respected woman. Growth for all (Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas)."
Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint.
Download
our App Now!!