Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  Assembly elections: PM Modi shares a message for the eligible voters. See posts

Assembly elections: PM Modi shares a message for the eligible voters. See posts

Prime Minister Narendra Modi shares a message ahead of the commencement of Assembly elections in Goa, Uttarakhand and parts of Uttar Pradesh.
1 min read . 10:11 AM IST Livemint

  • As the Assembly elections commences in Goa, Uttarakhand and parts of Uttar Pradesh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday shared a message for the voters 

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

As the Assembly elections in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Goa commences, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday urged voters to vote in record numbers and strengthen the festival of democracy.

As the Assembly elections in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Goa commences, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday urged voters to vote in record numbers and strengthen the festival of democracy.

PM Modi took to Twitter to share his message for the eligible voters Polling will be held across Uttarakhand, Goa and in parts of Uttar Pradesh. I call upon all those whose are eligible to vote today to do so in record numbers and strengthen the festival of democracy.

PM Modi took to Twitter to share his message for the eligible voters Polling will be held across Uttarakhand, Goa and in parts of Uttar Pradesh. I call upon all those whose are eligible to vote today to do so in record numbers and strengthen the festival of democracy.

This come just a few minutes ahead of the commencement of Assembly elections in Goa, Uttarakhand and parts of Uttar Pradesh

This come just a few minutes ahead of the commencement of Assembly elections in Goa, Uttarakhand and parts of Uttar Pradesh

Voting for Assembly elections in Goa, Uttarakhand and parts of Uttar Pradesh will begin on Monday. The Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) is the incumbent government in all these states.

Voting for Assembly elections in Goa, Uttarakhand and parts of Uttar Pradesh will begin on Monday. The Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) is the incumbent government in all these states.

In Uttar Pradesh, where elections will be held to 403 assembly constituencies in seven phases, will begin voting for its second phase today. The first phase was held on February 10.

In Uttar Pradesh, where elections will be held to 403 assembly constituencies in seven phases, will begin voting for its second phase today. The first phase was held on February 10.

While Goa and Uttarakhand will see all of their 40 and 70 assembly seats respectively going to polls in a single phase, voting will be done at 55 assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh today.

While Goa and Uttarakhand will see all of their 40 and 70 assembly seats respectively going to polls in a single phase, voting will be done at 55 assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh today.

Meanwhile, on Sunday BJP leader and Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday shared Bharatiya Janata Party's vision of a "new Punjab" based on eleven pillars including a drug and mafia free state.

Meanwhile, on Sunday BJP leader and Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday shared Bharatiya Janata Party's vision of a "new Punjab" based on eleven pillars including a drug and mafia free state.

Addressing a public rally here, Shah said that the BJP and the NDA government have resolved to create a new Punjab based on 11 pillars and listed them as, "Peace and brotherhood. Mafia-free Punjab. Drug-free Punjab. Employment for all. Prosperous farmer. Free from sickness, healthy Punjab. Right to education for all. Promotion of industrialization. Boost in infrastructure. Strong and respected woman. Growth for all (Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas)."

Addressing a public rally here, Shah said that the BJP and the NDA government have resolved to create a new Punjab based on 11 pillars and listed them as, "Peace and brotherhood. Mafia-free Punjab. Drug-free Punjab. Employment for all. Prosperous farmer. Free from sickness, healthy Punjab. Right to education for all. Promotion of industrialization. Boost in infrastructure. Strong and respected woman. Growth for all (Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas)."

 

 

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!