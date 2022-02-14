Assembly elections: PM Modi shares a message for the eligible voters. See posts

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
As the Assembly elections commences in Goa, Uttarakhand and parts of Uttar Pradesh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday shared a message for the voters
As the Assembly elections in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Goa commences, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday urged voters to vote in record numbers and strengthen the festival of democracy.
PM Modi took to Twitter to share his message for the eligible voters Polling will be held across Uttarakhand, Goa and in parts of Uttar Pradesh. I call upon all those whose are eligible to vote today to do so in record numbers and strengthen the festival of democracy.
Meanwhile, on Sunday BJP leader and Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday shared Bharatiya Janata Party's vision of a "new Punjab" based on eleven pillars including a drug and mafia free state.
Addressing a public rally here, Shah said that the BJP and the NDA government have resolved to create a new Punjab based on 11 pillars and listed them as, "Peace and brotherhood. Mafia-free Punjab. Drug-free Punjab. Employment for all. Prosperous farmer. Free from sickness, healthy Punjab. Right to education for all. Promotion of industrialization. Boost in infrastructure. Strong and respected woman. Growth for all (Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas)."
