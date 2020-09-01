Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
Home >News >India >Assembly panel finds Facebook ‘complicit’ in Delhi riots, to summon company officials
FILE - This March 29, 2018 file photo, shows the logo for social media giant Facebook at the Nasdaq MarketSite in New York's Times Square. The COVID-19 pandemic impacted Facebook’s ability to remove harmful and forbidden material from its platforms, the company said Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020. Sending its content moderators to work from home in March amid the pandemic led the company to remove less harmful material from Facebook and Instagram around suicide, self-injury and child nudity and sexual exploitation. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)

Assembly panel finds Facebook ‘complicit’ in Delhi riots, to summon company officials

1 min read . 12:38 PM IST ANI

The committee through its chairman Raghav Chadha has prima facie found Facebook complicit in Delhi riots of Feb 2020 on the premise of incriminatory material produced on record by the witnesses as well as their scathing depositions

NEW DELHI : The Peace and Harmony Committee of Delhi Assembly headed by Raghav Chadha has, prima facie, found Facebook "complicit" in northeast Delhi violence and decided to summon officials of the social media giant in order to examine them on "oath and determine on their culpability".

The Peace and Harmony Committee of Delhi Assembly headed by Raghav Chadha has, prima facie, found Facebook "complicit" in northeast Delhi violence and decided to summon officials of the social media giant in order to examine them on "oath and determine on their culpability".

"The committee through its Chairman Raghav Chadha has prima facie found Facebook complicit in Delhi riots of February 2020 on the premise of incriminatory material produced on record by the witnesses as well as their scathing depositions before the Committee and thus deciding to summon Facebook officials in its next meeting in order to examine them on oath and determine on their culpability," said an official release by the Committee.

"The committee through its Chairman Raghav Chadha has prima facie found Facebook complicit in Delhi riots of February 2020 on the premise of incriminatory material produced on record by the witnesses as well as their scathing depositions before the Committee and thus deciding to summon Facebook officials in its next meeting in order to examine them on oath and determine on their culpability," said an official release by the Committee.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

The committee has also urged the need for an independent investigation leading to the filing of a supplementary chargesheet in the ongoing cases related to Delhi violence.

The committee had earlier called upon other expert witnesses which have deposed before the committee and have contributed some invaluable insights. The committee aims to expeditiously resolve the current issue in hand, it added in the statement.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated