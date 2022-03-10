This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Home / News / India / Assembly poll results 2022: Two current, five former CMs lose their seats
Assembly poll results 2022: Two current, five former CMs lose their seats
2 min read.05:09 PM ISTLivemint( with inputs from PTI )
Among those chief ministers and former CMs who have lost their seats this time are heavyweights like Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi and Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami.
Punjab results 2022: The current round of Assembly Elections has been unique. While BJP and AAP are on the course of securing massive victories in Uttar Pradesh and Punjab, these elections have also seen two current and five former chief ministers biting the dust.
Five former chief ministers also faced the same fate. Former Uttarakhand chief minister Harish Singh Rawat and former Punjab chief ministers Parkash Singh Badal and Amarinder Singh, all of them lost their seats.
In Punjab, three former chief ministers -- Badal, Singh and Rajinder Kaur Bhattal -- have lost the election. Congress leader and CM Channi lost both his seats in this Assembly elections. In Punjab, most current and formers CMs lost their seats to the AAP candidates.
In the state of Goa, former chief minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) nominee Churchill Alemao lost the election from Benaulim to the AAP nominee.
The counting of votes for all the five states, including Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Goa and Manipur Assembly polls, is on amid tight security arrangements.
In Punjab, AAP has secured a massive lead on 92 seats, while all other parties have been reduced to lead on under 20 seats. In UP, however, BJP has secured the lead on 268 seats, while the main challenger Samajwadi Party is ahead on 130 seats. BSP is leading on just 1 seat, while others are ahead on four seats.
In the hill state of Uttarakhand, BJP is leading on 18 seats, while the opposition Congress is ahead on 18 seats. Goa also seems to go the BJP way, with the BJP leading on 20 seats and the INC alliance leading on just 12 seats. Manipur has also gone the BJP way. The party has won 30 seats, while MPSA and NPEP are ahead on four and six seats.
