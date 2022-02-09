Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said the ruling BJP (Bharatiya Janata Party) will win with “an overwhelming majority" in the upcoming Assembly elections, and that the people of these states will give them an opportunity to serve again.

“BJP is always involved in serving people. When in power, we work with mantra of 'sabka saath, sabka vikas'. I can see a wave for BJP in all states. We'll win with an overwhelming majority & people in 5 states will give us an opportunity to serve them," PM Modi said during an interview with news agency ANI.

He said the BJP has always been given the opportunity to work as it offers a stable government. “You will find an atmosphere of pro-incumbency (in states where BJP is in power) and not anti-incumbency. BJP always emerges into elections with pro-incumbency," he added.

He also gave the example of the biggest state in India, UP, saying the BJP emerged victorious in this state in the 2014, 2017 and 2019 elections during both Lok Sabha as well as Assembly polls.

"The people of Uttar Pradesh have already thrown away the old theory of 'ek bar aao, ek bar jao' (come to power once and then go). The BJP has itself experienced that it was accepted in 2014, then the people saw our government's work and we again got elected in 2017, and similarly in 2019 as well. Now in 2022, they will again see our work and again accept us," he told the news agency.

Assembly elections in five states

Five states including Goa, Punjab, Manipur, Uttarakhand, and Uttar Pradesh will go to the polls in upcoming elections. As per the Election Commission, there will be a total of 7 phases in which polling will be held in five states. The first phase will begin on 10 February and counting will take place on 10 March 2022.

Uttar Pradesh will go to poll in 7 phases (February 10, February 14th, February 20th, Feb 23, Feb 27, March 3 and March 7) from 10th Feb to 7th March. Punjab, Uttarakhand and Goa to vote on 14th February and Manipur to vote on 27th Feb and 3 March. Elections in Manipur will take place in two phases.

Around 24.9 lakh first-time voters will vote in the Assembly polls. In total, 18.34 crore electors, including service voters, will exercise their franchise, of which 8.55 crore are women electors.

UP Assembly elections: Phase 1 voting

The battle for Uttar Pradesh will begin tomorrow with polling scheduled to take place in 58 assembly seats spread across 11 districts in the western part of the state. Campaigning in the constituencies going to vote in the first round of the seven-phase election in the politically crucial state ended yesterday evening.

With ANI inputs

