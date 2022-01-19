Apart from being identity proof while casting votes, a voter card is undoubtedly one of the most authentic address proof that we keep in our pocket. Of late, the Election Commission of India has started issuing the same in digital format as 'e-EPIC' or Electronic Electoral Photo Identity Card.

Speaking of its advantages, the document is non-editable and hence, cannot be tampered with. The PDF version that can be saved on our phone is valid both as an identity and address proof.

Here is all that you need e-EPIC

What is e-EPIC?

e-EPIC is a secure portable document format (PDF) version of the EPIC which can be downloaded on mobile or in a self-printable form on the computer. A voter can thus store the card on his/her mobile, upload it as a PDF on Digi locker or print it and self-laminate it.

How can I download e-EPIC?

You can download e-EPIC from http://voterportal.eci.gov.in/ or https://nvsp.in/ by following the steps below:

Register/Login on Voter Portal

From menu navigation click on Download e-EPIC

Enter the EPIC number or Form Reference Number

Verify with OTP sent on registered mobile number (if mobile number registered with Eroll)

Click on Download e-EPIC

If your Mobile number not registered in Eroll, click on e-KYC to complete the KYC

Pass the Face liveness verification

Update your mobile number to complete KYC

Then, download e-EPIC

What is required for eKYC?

It requires mobile phone/Tab with Camera or Laptop/Desktop with webcam.

Who is eligible for e-EPIC?

All general Voters who have valid EPIC numbers can also apply for e-EPIC. Apart from that, all new electors registered during special summary revision 2021 and whose mobile number provided while applying is unique will get an SMS and may download e-EPIC between 25th Jan to 31st Jan 2021.

Other General electors may download e-EPIC from 1st Feb 2021 onwards.

