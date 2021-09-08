The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has announced election in-charges for five poll-bound states — Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Goa and Manipur. The party has appointed Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan as the election in-charge for Uttar Pradesh, while Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi has been appointed in charge of Uttarakhand.

Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis will lead the party's election campaign in Goa. Union Minister G Kishan Reddy and MP Darshana Jardosh have been appointed as the co-in-charge for the Assembly elections in the state.

For Punjab, the BJP has appointed Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat as the election in-charge, while Union Ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and Meenakshi Lekhi has been appointed as co-in-charges.

Union Minister Bhupendra Yadav has been given charge of Manipur. Union Minister Pratima Bhoumik and Assam Minister Ashok Singhal have been appointed as the co-in-charges for the assembly election in the northeastern state.

Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa, Manipur and Punjab will go to polls next year.

Of these, the BJP is in power in four states while Punjab is being ruled by the Congress. The opinion polls suggest that the BJP is expected to return to power in UP and Uttarakhand, while Punjab may witness tight contest between the Congress and AAP.

Uttar Pradesh is crucial for the BJP, which would want to bag the state for the second straight term as it would help the party set the stage for the Lok Sabha election in 2024. The ruling party, however, is facing challenges in the western part of the state where farmers' agitation could upset the arithmetic.

In 2017, the BJP had won 312 of 403 assembly seats with nearly 40% vote share.

Akhilesh Yadav's Samajwadi Party, which came at the second position, was reduced to just 47 seats — 177 down from what it had got in 2012.

