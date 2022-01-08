Assembly Elections 2022: The Election Commission (EC) on Saturday announced election schedule for five states with stringent provisions amid rise in Covid cases.

Announcing the schedule, chief election commissioner Sushil Chandra said as virus cases soared in view of Omicron variant, the commission held meetings with Union Health Secretary, Home Secretary, experts, and health secretaries of States.

“After taking these views and ground situation, the ECI decided to announce polls with safety norms in place," he said.

Chandra said a total of 18.34 crore electors including service voters will take part in this election out of which 8.55 crore are women electors. Also, 24.9 lakh first-time electors are registered in the 5 States including Uttar Pradesh.

The commission also explained what happens when a person has high temperature on the day of voting. It said if the temperature of a voter is above the set norms of Union Health Ministry, the elector will be provided with a token and asked to come for voting at the last hour of poll. The commission has also extended voting time by one hour.

Polling in all five states will be completed in seven states, with first phase on February 10. Counting of votes will take place on 10 March.

