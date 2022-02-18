Assembly polls: Chandigarh declares dry day on these dates. Details here

Listen to this article
CHANDIGARH :
The Union Territory Chandigarh on Friday declared ‘Dry Day’ from 6 pm of 18 February till the conclusion of Assembly elections in Punjab on 20 February.
Election Commission has asked all star
campaigners and non-voters to move out of the constituency by 6 pm today.
Punjab is slated to go into a single phase elections on 20 February. The state will vote to choose a new cabinet.
The Election Commision of India (ECI) had earlier postponed the election date from 14 February to 20 February in view of the rising
Covid-19 cases in the state.
ECI also noted that all rallies and public meetings will end at 6 pm on Friday 18 February.
The election body has however, asked candidates and their supporters to go for door-to-door silent campaigning after that.
Punjab Police and central paramilitary force
personnel will start checking hotels, lodges, community centres and other places to move out the outsiders and non-voters from the constituency.
This will be the third phase of Assembly elections that is going on in the country in g=five states- Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Manipur and Goa.
