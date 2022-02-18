Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Assembly polls: Chandigarh declares dry day on these dates. Details here

1 min read . 09:59 PM IST Livemint

The Union Territory Chandigarh on Friday declared ‘Dry Day’ from 6 pm of 18 February till the conclusion of Assembly elections in Punjab on 20 February.

CHANDIGARH : The Union Territory Chandigarh on Friday declared ‘Dry Day’ from 6 pm of 18 February till the conclusion of Assembly elections in Punjab on 20 February.

Election Commission has asked all star campaigners and non-voters to move out of the constituency by 6 pm today.

Punjab is slated to go into a single phase elections on 20 February. The state will vote to choose a new cabinet. 

The Election Commision of India (ECI) had earlier postponed the election date from 14 February to 20 February in view of the rising Covid-19 cases in the state.

ECI also noted that all rallies and public meetings will end at 6 pm on Friday 18 February.

The election body has however, asked candidates and their supporters to go for door-to-door silent campaigning after that.

Punjab Police and central paramilitary force personnel will start checking hotels, lodges, community centres and other places to move out the outsiders and non-voters from the constituency. 

This will be the third phase of Assembly elections that is going on in the country in g=five states- Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Manipur and Goa. 

