PM Modi says Ukraine-Russia war aftermath to be borne by every country

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, addressing party workers after the emphatic victory in four states today, said the aftermath of the Ukraine-Russia war will be borne by every country. The Prime Minister said India has financial, defence, security, political ties with nations fighting the war. "We import oil such as sunflower oil...international prices of coal, gas, and fertilisers rising rapidly across the world," said the Prime Minister. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Prime Minister said it's unfortunate that even when thousands of Indian students and Indian citizens were stranded in Ukraine, there was talk of breaking the morale of the country. "These people also tried to malign Operation Ganga. This is a big concern for the future of India," said PM Modi.

The Russia-Ukraine war has dealt a major blow to the global economy, with energy prices seeing spike across the world. India, which is a major importer of oil, will also be affected by the war. Also, war-torn Ukraine exported 74 per cent of the total cooking oil supplies to India in the year ending in October. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On Assembly polls 2022:

While addressing the BJP workers after his party's landslide victory in four states today, PM Modi thanked all voters and stated that this is the first time a chief minister will be elected for a second term in UP.

"We had said before that Holi will start from March 10. It's a 'victory 4' by our NDA workers. I thank all voters for participating in this festival of democracy and ensuring BJP this victory. For the first time, a CM will be elected for a second term," said Modi.

“We had said before that Holi will start from March 10. It's a 'victory 4' by our NDA workers. I thank all voters for participating in this festival of democracy and ensuring BJP this victory. For the first time, a CM will be elected for a second term," said Modi. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Prime Minister said the BJP's seats have increased in the state. “We've also made history in Uttarakhand. For the first time in Uttarakhand, a party has come to power consecutive times," he said. PM Modi-led BJP is heading towards a major victory in four Assembly polls out of five states that went to polls recently.

The Prime Minister said the BJP's seats have increased in the state. "We've also made history in Uttarakhand. For the first time in Uttarakhand, a party has come to power consecutive times," he said. PM Modi-led BJP is heading towards a major victory in four Assembly polls out of five states that went to polls recently.

