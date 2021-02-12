Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday told Parliament that as per provision of the agreement, China will pull back its troops to east of Finger 8 areas in the northern bank of Pangong lake while the Indian personnel will be based at their permanent base at Dhan Singh Thapa Post near Finger 3 in the region. "India has not conceded any territory as a result of the agreement. "On the contrary, it has enforced observance and respect for LAC and prevented any unilateral change in the status quo," it said. The ministry also asserted that permanent posts of both sides at the north bank of Pangong Tso are longstanding and well-established. "On the Indian side, it is Dhan Singh Thapa Post near Finger 3 and on the Chinese side, east of Finger 8," the MoD said, adding the current agreement provides for cessation of forward deployment by both sides and continued deployment at these permanent posts.

