Assessing impact of US decision on blocking H-1B visas: MEA

The Trump administration said the move was aimed to reform the immigration system to prioritise the highest-skilled workers and protect American jobs in the wake of the covid-19 pandemic. A statement from the White House said that the administration also intends to close loopholes that have allowed employers in the US to replace American workers with low-cost foreign labour. Protecting American livelihoods and ensuring jobs for Americans has been one of the signature themes of the current administration and is expected to again become a key poll plank for Trump in the upcoming November elections.