Assessing the surge: What’s driving the exuberance in defence stocks?
Much of the enthusiasm in this sector is due to the recent preliminary business updates from defence equipment manufacturers
Mumbai: There has been increased buying in the sector in the past one month driving up the shares of Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd, Bharat Electronics Ltd, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders, Cochin Shipyard and Data Patterns up between 11% and 36%. What’s fascinating is, the Nifty India Defence index has shot up 14% in the past month, outpacing the Nifty 50, which has seen a mere 2% rise.