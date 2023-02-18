Asset creation in MGNREGA has crossed 60% over last 9 years: Giriraj Singh
On Friday, Rahul Gandhi accused the BJP-led government of reducing the budget for MGNREGA and said that the rural job scheme, which was the foundation of India’s rural economy, is becoming a victim of the Centre’s repressive policies.
New Delhi: Union Minister Giriraj Singh on Saturday said that in the last nine years of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government, asset creation has crossed 60% in MGNREGA (Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act) and that its mandate has seen a transformation from merely digging and filling holes.
