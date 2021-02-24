OPEN APP
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (PTI)
Asset monetisation, privatisation decisions to help empower Indians: PM Modi

1 min read . Updated: 24 Feb 2021, 06:12 PM IST Staff Writer

  • PM Modi says the amount collected from monetisation and divestment will be used for funding development projects

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday that the central government is going ahead with the mantra of 'monetise' and 'modernise'. In a webinar on privatisation, Modi shared a glimpse of Centre's asset monetisation and privatisation plan.

"Many public sector enterprises are loss-making and several of them need the support of public money. It burdens the economy," he said.

Reiterating the need of privatisation in the country, Modi said, Public sector enterprises should not be run because they were started many years ago and were someone's pet project."

There was a different time when public sector enterprises were established & the needs were also different. There is always scope to reform the policy which was good 50-60 years ago. Now when we are bringing reform, our aim is to optimally utilise public money, he further added.


I can understand the need of any public sector enterprise if it is fulfilling the needs of any sector & of any strategic importance. It is the responsibility of the govt to supply support country's enterprise & business but there is no need for govt to be in business, he added.

PM Modi said the amount collected from monetisation and divestment will be used for funding development projects.

This modernises other things and brings modernisation to the entire sector, rapid expansion of the sector and creation of new employment opportunities. It is important to monitor this to ensure that there is transparency in this process and rules are followed, he further mentioned.

