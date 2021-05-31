Asset monetization, order inflows to aid credit profiles of EPC firms

MUMBAI: Asset monetisation and healthy order book will support the growth of road-building engineering, procurement and construction ( EPC ) companies, driven by the government’s thrust on building infrastructure and improvement in the momentum of awarding of new projects.

"Total awarding of roads by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways in FY22 to be 15% higher on-year, against a rise of 23% to 11,000 km in FY21 and sale of operational road assets will also help developers fund this growth," Crisil said in a statement.

About 17 large road EPC companies, which account for 65% revenue of the sector, are of the opinion that firms are well-placed to tap the opportunity.

“Revenue of these large road EPC companies will increase a handsome ~15% this fiscal and sustain the strong growth trajectory over the medium term. This is backed by a healthy order book, which is expected to remain 3-3.5 times’ revenue over the medium term. These companies will focus on asset monetization, which will enable them to maintain their credit profiles while scaling up," said Anuj Sethi, Senior Director, Crisil Ratings.

The rating agency said asset monetisation potential is supported by healthy investor interest either through investment at the asset level, or infrastructure investment trusts (InvITs). Between FY16 and FY21, sale of assets to InvITs or to private equity funds helped unlock Rs80,000 crore of enterprise value for the sector. Around 60% of the same was through four InvITs. The funds released strengthened their balance sheets.

Anand Kulkarni, director, Crisil Ratings, said, “We foresee monetisation potential at Rs72,000 crore (enterprise value) for the NHAI and private developers, which can be realised through InvITs, private sale and toll-operate-transfer models over the next three years. The capital so unlocked will be available to accelerate awarding of projects under the NHAI’s ambitious Bharatmala Pariyojana, and support the growth of road EPC companies."

Credit profiles of the road EPC companies remains comfortable. The sustenance of economic activity amid the ferocious second wave of the pandemic requires close monitoring and any prolonged impact on traffic would hinder the timelines of asset monetisation in the near term.

