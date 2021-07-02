Assets of Ahmed Patel's son-in-law, Dino Morea, DJ Aqeel attached under PMLA

Out of this, the value of attachment of assets for Khan is ₹3 crore, for Dino Morea it is ₹1.4 crore, for Aqeel Abdulkhalil Bachooali, popularly known as DJ Aqeel, it is ₹1.98 crore and for Irfan Ahmed Siddiqui, who is Patel’s son-in-law, it is ₹2.41 crore, the central probe agency said in a statement.