Assets under NPS and APY jump 23.45% to 8.82 lakh crore

Assets under NPS and APY jump 23.45% to ₹8.82 lakh crore1 min read . 02:53 PM IST
The number of subscribers in various schemes under the NPS rose to 624.81 lakh as on 4 March, showing an increase of 22.88% year- on- year
New Delhi: Assets under management (AUM) of National Pension System (NPS) and Atal Pension Yojana (APY) surged 23.45% year-on-year to touch ₹8.82 lakh crore as of 4 March, 2023.
On 5 March, 2022, the combined AUM stood at ₹7.14 lakh crore, according to the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA).
The number of subscribers in various schemes under the NPS rose to 624.81 lakh as on 4 March from 508.47 lakh in March 2022, showing an increase of 22.88% year- on- year.
Subscribers under the Atal Pension Yojana surged to 4.53 crore as on 4 March, 2023, growing at a healthy pace of 28% on a year-on year basis, PFRDA said.
The number of subscribers under the corporate scheme stood at 17 lakh compared to 16 lakh a year ago.
The state government model under NPS saw a growth of 9% in subscriber addition and this was followed by central government model where the subscriber base grew by 5% on a year-on year basis.
NPS lite saw a minor drop of 0.25% in its subscriber bases in the last one year. The total subscribers under NPS lite as on 4 March, 2023 stood at 42 lakh.
The NPS is a retirement scheme designed and regulated by the PFRDA that allows investors in the scheme to help build a retirement corpus.
In January 2004, the government had initially launched the NPS scheme for central government employees. After that the NPS scheme was extended to all citizens of India (resident/non-resident/overseas) voluntarily and private employers for its employees. All the state governments accepted it for their employees. For the private sector, the scheme was opened in 2009.
Investments of up to ₹1.5 lakh are eligible for tax deductions under Section 80C. An additional deduction of ₹50,000 is available for NPS contribution over and above the Section 80C limit of ₹1.5 lakh. The rate of return on NPS varies between 12 and 14% annually.
APY is a guaranteed pension scheme of the government of India administered by the PFRDA. The scheme allows any citizen of India in the age group of 18-40 years to join through the bank or post office branches where one has a savings bank account.
Under the scheme, a subscriber would receive a minimum guaranteed pension of Rs.1,000-5,000 per month from the age of 60 years, depending upon his contribution. The same pension would be paid to the spouse after the demise of the subscriber, and on demise of both the subscriber and the spouse, the pension wealth accumulated till age 60 of the subscriber would be returned to the nominee.
