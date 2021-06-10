In the last two years, InvITs have monetised assets worth ₹85,300 crore. During the same period, all three REITs valued at ₹77,100 crore were listed. With InvITs and REITs now recognised as borrowers under the Securitisation and Reconstruction of Financial Assets and Enforcement of Securities Interest (SARFAESI) Act, lenders to these trusts, have adequate statutory enforcement options, absence of which was earlier becoming a constraint for bankers to lend directly at trust level, Icra said.

