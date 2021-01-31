Assets worth ₹194.17 cr seized, 8 held in fake degrees scam in Himachal

Assets worth ₹194.17 cr seized, 8 held in fake degrees scam in Himachal1 min read . Updated: 31 Jan 2021, 07:05 AM IST
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) attached assets worth ₹194.17 crores belonging to a Solan-based private university in connection with an alleged fake degrees scam.
"We have arrested eight people including the key accused and two persons are in judicial custody. Investigation revealed that degrees are sold in 17 states," Sanjay Kundu DGP, Himachal Pradesh said.
"We are working with Financial Intelligence Unit, Enforcement Directorate and Income Tax Department in this case," he added.
Further investigation is underway. (ANI)
