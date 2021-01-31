OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Assets worth 194.17 cr seized, 8 held in fake degrees scam in Himachal
Assets worth ₹194.17 cr seized, 8 held in fake degrees scam in Himachal
Assets worth 194.17 cr seized, 8 held in fake degrees scam in Himachal

Assets worth 194.17 cr seized, 8 held in fake degrees scam in Himachal

1 min read . Updated: 31 Jan 2021, 07:05 AM IST ANI

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) attached assets worth 194.17 crores belonging to a Solan-based private university in connection with an alleged fake degrees scam.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) attached assets worth 194.17 crores belonging to a Solan-based private university in connection with an alleged fake degrees scam.

"We have arrested eight people including the key accused and two persons are in judicial custody. Investigation revealed that degrees are sold in 17 states," Sanjay Kundu DGP, Himachal Pradesh said.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Microsoft Prez said Covid 19 helped us reduce carbon emission significantly

Microsoft Prez said Covid 19 helped us reduce carbon emission significantly

2 min read . 08:34 AM IST
Indian Railways to resume e-catering services from 1st February.

Indian Railways to resume e-catering services at 62 stations from tomorrow

1 min read . 07:33 AM IST
Assets worth ₹194.17 cr seized, 8 held in fake degrees scam in Himachal

Assets worth 194.17 cr seized, 8 held in fake degrees scam in Himachal

1 min read . 07:05 AM IST
Coronavirus vaccination of healthcare providers began on January 16.

Give Covid-19 shots to frontline workers from 1st week of February: Centre to States

2 min read . 06:52 AM IST

"We are working with Financial Intelligence Unit, Enforcement Directorate and Income Tax Department in this case," he added.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout