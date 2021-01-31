Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Assets worth 194.17 cr seized, 8 held in fake degrees scam in Himachal
Assets worth 194.17 cr seized, 8 held in fake degrees scam in Himachal

Assets worth 194.17 cr seized, 8 held in fake degrees scam in Himachal

1 min read . 07:05 AM IST ANI

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) attached assets worth 194.17 crores belonging to a Solan-based private university in connection with an alleged fake degrees scam.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) attached assets worth 194.17 crores belonging to a Solan-based private university in connection with an alleged fake degrees scam.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) attached assets worth 194.17 crores belonging to a Solan-based private university in connection with an alleged fake degrees scam.

"We have arrested eight people including the key accused and two persons are in judicial custody. Investigation revealed that degrees are sold in 17 states," Sanjay Kundu DGP, Himachal Pradesh said.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Microsoft Prez said Covid 19 helped us reduce carbon emission significantly

2 min read . 08:34 AM IST

Indian Railways to resume e-catering services at 62 stations from tomorrow

1 min read . 07:33 AM IST

Assets worth 194.17 cr seized, 8 held in fake degrees scam in Himachal

1 min read . 07:05 AM IST

Give Covid-19 shots to frontline workers from 1st week of February: Centre to States

2 min read . 06:52 AM IST

"We have arrested eight people including the key accused and two persons are in judicial custody. Investigation revealed that degrees are sold in 17 states," Sanjay Kundu DGP, Himachal Pradesh said.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Microsoft Prez said Covid 19 helped us reduce carbon emission significantly

2 min read . 08:34 AM IST

Indian Railways to resume e-catering services at 62 stations from tomorrow

1 min read . 07:33 AM IST

Assets worth 194.17 cr seized, 8 held in fake degrees scam in Himachal

1 min read . 07:05 AM IST

Give Covid-19 shots to frontline workers from 1st week of February: Centre to States

2 min read . 06:52 AM IST
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

"We are working with Financial Intelligence Unit, Enforcement Directorate and Income Tax Department in this case," he added.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.