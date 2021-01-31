Assets worth 194.17 cr seized, 8 held in fake degrees scam in Himachal

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) attached assets worth ₹194.17 crores belonging to a Solan-based private university in connection with an alleged fake degrees scam.
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) attached assets worth ₹194.17 crores belonging to a Solan-based private university in connection with an alleged fake degrees scam.
"We have arrested eight people including the key accused and two persons are in judicial custody. Investigation revealed that degrees are sold in 17 states," Sanjay Kundu DGP, Himachal Pradesh said.
2 min read . 08:34 AM IST
1 min read . 07:33 AM IST
1 min read . 07:05 AM IST
2 min read . 06:52 AM IST
"We have arrested eight people including the key accused and two persons are in judicial custody. Investigation revealed that degrees are sold in 17 states," Sanjay Kundu DGP, Himachal Pradesh said.
2 min read . 08:34 AM IST
1 min read . 07:33 AM IST
1 min read . 07:05 AM IST
2 min read . 06:52 AM IST
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading,
Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
"We are working with Financial Intelligence Unit, Enforcement Directorate and Income Tax Department in this case," he added.
Further investigation is underway. (ANI)