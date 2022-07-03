Assets worth 234.75 cr of a Chennai store seized in money laundering case

Investigation revealed that the accused persons overstated the inventory, transferred the assets without the knowledge of the Bank, used the OCC limits to repay the term loan, misappropriated and diverted the funds for which it was not sanctioned, and committed other irregularities and thereby, the said accused persons and firms cheated the Bank and caused wrongful loss to the Bank and corresponding wrongful gain to themselves. The accused company has generated Proceeds of Crime amounting to ₹240 crore out of criminal activities.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}