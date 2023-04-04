Assocham urges stop to interest rate hikes2 min read . Updated: 04 Apr 2023, 11:32 PM IST
Ajay Singh said that like in the case of MSMEs, technologies like AI should be leveraged for food management, both production and supply.
NEW DELHI : Assocham president Ajay Singh on Tuesday urged the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), set to review the benchmark policy rates, to call a halt to hikes, citing uncertainties in the global business environment.
