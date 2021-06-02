Assocham seeks wage support, interest subvention for MSMEs

Industry lobby Assocham has urged the government to consider a wage support mechanism and interest subvention for the micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) which are reeling under the impact of the second wave of coronavirus pandemic.

In a report submitted to the government, Assocham said even as the states are in the process of easing lockdowns, the trade and industry would need an all-round support to pick up their business thread again, after near-halt of their operations since middle of April.

Assocham secretary general Deepak Sood said non-discretionary consumption need to be ensured by protecting earnings of people even in the lockdowns through government intervention. “This is time to support and spend without giving too much focus on the fiscal parameters. The surplus funds of Employees State Insurance Corporation should be used for providing wage support measures for the employees. I am sure, the Reserve Bank of India and the government are constantly working on innovative solutions to keep infusing cash into the system despite an understandable revenue pressure," he added.

Sood said the government's focus on ease of doing business needs to go on overdrive with reforms to the Electricity Act, Unified Tariff and Unbundling of Natural Gas, removal of old and redundant laws to facilitate an economic rebound post pandemic.

The industry lobby also sought an interest subvention till March 31, 2022 and relaxation of the bad loan norms, especially, for the micro and small business segment so that they can revive themselves with minimum disruptions. “As cash flow cycles have been affected and businesses have not been able to realize receivables on time, it will be helpful if one-time relaxation in recognizing NPAs is provided, extending the past due norm from 90 days to 180 days," it added.

