Assocham seeks wage support, interest subvention for MSMEs

Assocham secretary general Deepak Sood said non-discretionary consumption need to be ensured by protecting earnings of people even in the lockdowns through government intervention. “This is time to support and spend without giving too much focus on the fiscal parameters. The surplus funds of Employees State Insurance Corporation should be used for providing wage support measures for the employees. I am sure, the Reserve Bank of India and the government are constantly working on innovative solutions to keep infusing cash into the system despite an understandable revenue pressure," he added.